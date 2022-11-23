Not Available

Strictly Come Dancing: The Live Tour 2010

With the coveted glitter ball trophy once again up for grabs, how will series winner Chris Hollins fare against other celebrity favourites - including Austin Healey, Kelly Brook, Mark Ramprakash, Ali Bastian, and Natalie Cassidy? As they take to the stage alongside their professional partners including; Kristina Rihanoff, James and Ola Jordan, Brian Fortuna, Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite, in brand new breathtaking outfits and daring routines. They will need to impress judges; Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood and Arlene Philips. Who as always, are ready with quips, banter and razor-sharp observations!

