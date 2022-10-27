Not Available

Strike

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Proletkult

The film depicts a strike in 1903 by the workers of a factory in pre-revolutionary Russia, and their subsequent suppression. The film is most famous for a sequence near the end in which the violent putting down of the strike is cross-cut with footage of cattle being slaughtered, although there are several other points in the movie where animals are used as metaphors for the conditions of various individuals. Another theme in the film is collectivism in opposition to individualism which was viewed as a convention of western film.

Cast

Maksim ShtraukhPolice Spy
Grigori AleksandrovFactory Foreman
Mikhail GomorovWorker
Ivan KlyukvinRevolutionary
Aleksandr AntonovMember of Strike Committee
I. IvanovChief of Police

View Full Cast >

Images