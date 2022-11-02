1987

Strike Commando

  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 26th, 1987

Studio

Flora Film

While operating behind enemy lines, Sgt. Mike Ransom learns of a Russian presence in North Vietnam. Ordered to obtain proof of this discovery, Ransom returns to enemy territory but is captured and subjected to a variety of tortures. Eventually he escapes to continue his mission despite being hampered by a traitor in his own ranks.

Cast

Christopher ConnellyCol. Radek
Louise KamsteegOlga
Luciano PigozziLe Due
Alex VitaleJakoda
Karen LopezCho-Li
Philip GordonRadek Mercenary

View Full Cast >

Images