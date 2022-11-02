Strike Commando

While operating behind enemy lines, Sgt. Mike Ransom learns of a Russian presence in North Vietnam. Ordered to obtain proof of this discovery, Ransom returns to enemy territory but is captured and subjected to a variety of tortures. Eventually he escapes to continue his mission despite being hampered by a traitor in his own ranks.
|Christopher Connelly
|Col. Radek
|Louise Kamsteeg
|Olga
|Luciano Pigozzi
|Le Due
|Alex Vitale
|Jakoda
|Karen Lopez
|Cho-Li
|Philip Gordon
|Radek Mercenary
View Full Cast >