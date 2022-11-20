Not Available

No collection of jib flicks would be complete without Strike Three, a film which has undoubtedly become a cult classic in the years since its release. Credited for exposing the world of skiing to high-end urban rails and jibs truly for the first time ever, it features some of the gnarliest and most technical rails done to this day, Shot across North America and beyond and matched to super hip-hop influenced soundtrack, Strike Three features the riding of the prototypical Level 1 crew, including Crichton, Hibbert, Woods, Burke, Emil Coty, and others, as well as introducing you to future players Simon Dumont and Peter Olenick in their first video segments ever.