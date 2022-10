Not Available

Strikeforce / M-1 Global - Fedor vs. Rogers was a mixed martial arts event held on November 7, 2009. It was the first MMA event on network television since the now-defunct EliteXC promotion broadcast its final event, EliteXC: Heat, on CBS on October 4, 2008. The event had a four-fight main card with a broadcasting team of Gus Johnson, Frank Shamrock and Mauro Ranallo.