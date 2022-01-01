Not Available

Strikeforce: Rockhold vs. Jardine was a mixed martial arts event held by Strikeforce. The event took place on January 7, 2012 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Beginning with this event, the preliminary matches aired live on the Showtime Extreme channel prior to the main card airing on Showtime. Miesha Tate was expected to defend her Women's Bantamweight Championship against Sarah Kaufman on this card, but the bout never materialized. Luke Rockhold was expected to fight Tim Kennedy, though an injury left Kennedy unable to compete at this event. Bobby Green was originally scheduled to face Alonzo Martinez, but had to withdraw due to an injury.