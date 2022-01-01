Not Available

Strikeforce: Shamrock vs. Le was a mixed martial arts event co-promoted by Strikeforce and EliteXC. The event took place on Saturday, March 29, 2008 at the HP Pavilion in San Jose, California. The main card aired live on the Showtime premium cable channel. The event originally featured the anticipated Gilbert Melendez vs. Josh Thomson, but it was called off because Thomson injured himself training. Nick Diaz was also scheduled to fight but was pulled from the card due to undisclosed reasons. Referees assigned for the event were Mario Yamasaki, Herb Dean and Jon Schorle.