Not Available

Strikes at Time is a lucid dream, readings from a journal kept by a factory worker read by a group of proletarian writers, as we take a long walk into the discontinuous illumination at the edge of the city at night. In that no man’s land annexed by the awakening mind from the fatigue of the labouring day, the work weaves together a disquisition on time in the form of a discreet annotation on the philosopher Jacques Rancière’s The Nights of Labour, together with renditions of the found text of a worker’s diary by the CyberMohalla Ensemble, a group of unorthodox proletarian urbanists that Raqs has been in dialogue with over a decade. The shadowy presence of a Yaksha and Yakshi—guardians of wealth in Indic mythologies—stands watching over the work, marking time with questions.