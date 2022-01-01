1993

Striking Distance

  • Crime
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 16th, 1993

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Coming from a police family, Tom Hardy ends up fighting his uncle after the murder of his father. Tom believes the killer is another cop, and goes on the record with his allegations. Demoted to water-way duty Tom, along with new partner Jo Christman, navigate the three rivers looking for clues and discovering bodies. This time the victims are women Tom knows, he must find the killer to prove his innocence.

Cast

Sarah Jessica ParkerJo Christman
Dennis FarinaCapt. Nick Detillo
Tom SizemoreDet. Danny Detillo
Brion JamesDet. Eddie Eiler
Robert PastorelliDet. Jimmy Detillo
Timothy BusfieldTony Sacco

Images