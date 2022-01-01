Striking Distance

Coming from a police family, Tom Hardy ends up fighting his uncle after the murder of his father. Tom believes the killer is another cop, and goes on the record with his allegations. Demoted to water-way duty Tom, along with new partner Jo Christman, navigate the three rivers looking for clues and discovering bodies. This time the victims are women Tom knows, he must find the killer to prove his innocence.
|Sarah Jessica Parker
|Jo Christman
|Dennis Farina
|Capt. Nick Detillo
|Tom Sizemore
|Det. Danny Detillo
|Brion James
|Det. Eddie Eiler
|Robert Pastorelli
|Det. Jimmy Detillo
|Timothy Busfield
|Tony Sacco
View Full Cast >