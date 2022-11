Not Available

Andon, a young violinist, is seriously studying for the admission competition at the Academy of Fine Arts. Cosmai, the father, thinks his son cannot win the competition without a bit of external help. He mobilizes all his friends and relatives so that his son can be sure to win. Muco, the chairman of the commission, is incapable of judging clearly and bored from all the interventions pours the anger on the young talented violinist.