Strip to the Bone Music by Sly & Robbie

Not Available

It's Silicone City in this soft-core marriage of L.A. exotic dancers and the dub reggae musings of famed music producers Sly Dunbar and Robbie Shakespeare. (Who are they, you ask? Cast your mind back to the mention of their names in the Tom-Tom Club's "Genius of Love," or the coproducers credit on the Rolling Stones' early '80s album Undercover of the Night.) This skin show--perfect for guys too short on cash to make the two-drinks-minimum cover at their local topless joint--simply is what it is: 16 ladies gyrating to the wooshes and chugs and shimmering chimes of Sly and Robbie tracks. Directed by music video vet Jeff Stein, the production can induce seizures with its rapid cuts, and there's enough smoke to make you think Southern California is on fire. But if it's women you want, Strip to the Bone has got quite an assortment, with names such as Jackie Lick, Chase, and Deja.