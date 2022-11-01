Stripped Naked

When exotic dancer Cassie happens upon a drug deal gone bad, she steals the money and the drugs thinking she now has the funds to make her dream of moving to Paris come true. But waiting three days to get her passport proves tougher than she thought when everyone she knows from her ex-boyfriend, to her drug addict boss, to her lesbian lover, to the rightful owner of the money decides to get in on the action.
|Sarah Allen
|Cassie
|Tommie-Amber Pirie
|Jade
|Jon Cor
|Jack
|Linden Ashby
|Howie
|Cinthia Burke
|Kyla
|John Maclaren
|Luc
View Full Cast >