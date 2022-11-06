Stärker als Paragraphen

Not Available

Renate Hubricht finds her uncle, the money broker Theodor Hubricht, murdered in his villa. That very night, the banker Lorik is arrested, who was last seen in Hubricht’s house. Renate, who doesn’t wish to live alone in the eerie estate lodges with the lawyer Dr. Birk. She doesn’t tell him, that her lover, the musician Robert Wendland, had an argument with her uncle on the evening of the murder. When Lorik is sentenced to 10 years prison, Renate is thrown into a quandary. She believes she’s protecting the real culprit with her silence.