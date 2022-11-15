Not Available

stroboscopic noise~

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In stroboscopic noise~ two lines oscillate at different frequencies and at varying distances from each other in the picture field. As the speed increases the viewer´s eye is no longer able to perceive the movement, and afterimage effects begin to cover the individual images. This overstimulation of the eyes creates three-dimensional spaces and planes. Knapp´s aesthetics define a border of sight which replies to the logic of digital apparatuses with knowledge of the psychology of perception that developed in an analog visual world. (Reinhard Braun)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images