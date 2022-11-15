Not Available

In stroboscopic noise~ two lines oscillate at different frequencies and at varying distances from each other in the picture field. As the speed increases the viewer´s eye is no longer able to perceive the movement, and afterimage effects begin to cover the individual images. This overstimulation of the eyes creates three-dimensional spaces and planes. Knapp´s aesthetics define a border of sight which replies to the logic of digital apparatuses with knowledge of the psychology of perception that developed in an analog visual world. (Reinhard Braun)