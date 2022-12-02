Not Available

Phil Stroker wakes up in a world of cubicles and florescent lights. His co-workers shout at him for being too slow. He can no longer connect to his wife in a meaningful way. No one treats him with any respect. One day after work, Phil walks into the water and swims home. For the first time in his life, he finds something that he is good at. And as he explores deeper and deeper into this new world, Phil may find out that the world he has been living in, for so long, is not his rightful place.