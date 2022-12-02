Not Available

"How long is a long time?" "Stromboli: Interview with a Volcano" is a conversation with the youngest member of the Aeolian family Stromboli (one of eight volcanic islands off the coast of Sicily), the lighthouse of the Mediterranean. Spagnuolo asks questions to the volcano and the eruptions answer. In the artist’s own words: "I slept at the top of the volcano and fell asleep to the sound of it erupting, whispering pillow talk. In the morning I went and made the film, asking questions without the need for an answer. When I arrived back at the beach at lunch time I swam in the sea and napped on the black sand. My mind unfolded in the most fluid way for a long time. This film attempts to convey the feeling." The film is partof the project Volcano & Regret.