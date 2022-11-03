Structural Filmwaste. Dissolution 1

Not Available

Structural Filmwaste. Dissolution 2 is the continuation of investigations into the fragmentation of time and images through video. It also represents an attempt to reveal the material nature of this vehicle of illusions. Depictions of a film strip (with sprocket holes, frame lines, splices, etc.) were reduced to horizontal and vertical lines with a resolution comparable to that of video. The image itself comprises two different temporal structures which are interlaced in the alternation between the half images.