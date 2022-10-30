Not Available

Beijing nightlife, the approaching graduation Four bedroom student Nortel good sister, Ruo River, Joe posture, Siqi, Meng Meng and North drift actress CICI with their own different ways, to fend for themselves for the Performing Arts. Ruo River in costume drama Studios, teeth endured the pain the Rong Momo starlet Juanjie, played the Queen over and over again to pour cold water, slapped, needle sticks. Joe posture participate star A birthday party, and the brightest star of Gangster playing self-timer, the sun microblogging. Siqi several filmmakers appeared in nightclubs package room wine poured from the ground to the foot, the meal Kuangguan and fumble. Meng Meng’s face painting full of symbols, cosmetic surgery in the operating room ready....