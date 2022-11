Not Available

The year is 1658 and the King of Sweden has seized large parts of Denmark. A tenant farmer and his family on Falster are forced to look on while enemy soldiers loot and wreck their home. Only the wounded and febrile soldier Lasse Månsson does not take part in the atrocities, and when the regiment moves on, he stays in the care of the farmer. Soon, Lasse falls in love with Anna, the farmer’s daughter, and they plan a life together. But can love blossom in such dark times?