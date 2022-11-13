Not Available

Plants such as Dracaena, Ficus, and Philodendron were integral parts of the socialist modernist architecture in the seventies and eighties. Today, they remain strong visual reminders of the socialist state. In "Currents", the movement of plants, the only remaining residents of the building, may be read as a part of a wider context, the change of currents. One paradigm of understanding space is being replaced with another one, the concept of the welfare state, and its undertakings are treated with contempt. Absurdity is a feature of this situation, in which that which was once of great importance becomes completely irrelevant.