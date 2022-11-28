Struktur - Die Skispur in der Kulturlandschaft

Not Available

For two years Hanno Mackowitz has been filming with the 2017 Freeride World Champion skier Lorraine Huber, one of the strongest female big mountain skiers in the world. The result is a film focused on the increasing human impact on nature and the man-made structures in the natural space using the example of Arlberg, Austria's largest ski area and one of the most significant in the world. Lorraine carves her turns in perfection, meticulously captured and represented in an aesthetic picture language.