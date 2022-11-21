Not Available

International spy agency, CRISIS, ran by Maxine and her promiscuous son, Stryker, save the world with one secret mission at a time. The team consists of sexy secret spy, Shawna, who happens to be Stryker's ex-girlfriend and she's currently dating Corbin, a spy-in-training. Chloe, the receptionist, is the horniest one of them all, who pines after Shawna too, and Craig, the brains of the operation is obsessed with his sex doll. The team must rally together to swoon over the chairman of the U.N. to win a contract but an undercover prostitute from another agency fucked him first! A failed mission leads Maxine to travel to Alaska, where she secretly bangs the head of the KGB, who happens to be Stryker's father. Unbeknownst to Maxine, she was being filmed and the sex tape is about to hit the market! Stryker and Shawna are on a mission alone to get the tape and save CRISIS from going under, that is, until they get back to their kinky ways...