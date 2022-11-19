Not Available

Stryker: el héroe en su última aventura

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HCI International

The world's water supply has dried up due to some sort of apocalypse. A beautiful woman holds the secret to where one of the last springs being guarded by a group of Amazons. A "Road Warrior" like crew captures her and tries to make her talk through brutal torture. The hero (Stryker) unites with some of the remaining "good guys" and the Amazons and frees the woman. They go on to a "Road Warrior" type of concluding battle with the bad guys.

Cast

Steve SandorStryker
Andrea SavioDelha
Mike LaneKardis
William OstranderBandit
Julie GrayLaurenz
Ken MetcalfeTrun

