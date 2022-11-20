STS9: 2013.03.01 - Fox Theater, Oakland, CA

Not Available

During their first coast to coast tour in over two years, live electronic legends STS9 played to an electric crowd in Oakland's historic Fox Theater. The first set roared with long-time fan favorites like "Arigato", "T.W.E.L.V.E" and "Warrior," while the second set saw STS9 take the stage joined by a three piece horn section. The crowd erupted with excitement during powerful covers of Jamiroqaui's "Revolution 1993" and Daft Punk's "End Titles," and the energy stayed high while the horns stayed on stage for STS9 originals "Be Nice" and "Firewall". For the encore, STS9 performed a perfectly balanced blend of old and new with "By the Morning Sun" and "Scheme". Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, STS9’s live show is a unique adventure of light and sound you won't want to miss!