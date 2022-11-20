STS9: 2013.03.02 - Hollywood Palladium, Hollywood, CA

Not Available

Storied electronic rock heroes STS9 rounded out their fourth consecutive night in California with a massive live show at the Hollywood Palladium. The boys maintained extremely high energy throughout the show, picking up right where they left off in Oakland the night before. The first set was dominated by tried and true bangers "Hidden Hand, Hidden Fist" "Abcees" and "EHM," while the second was highlighted with newer tracks like "MOD", "March" and "Vapors" that are quickly becoming fan favorites. A jaw dropping "Glogli" was followed later in the set by the classic multi-layered jazz/funk crescendo “Aimlessly.” STS9 brought their Californian run to a close with an encore of the beautiful, inspiring "Circus" followed by the dance party known as "Moon Socket." With stunning lights and bone-shaking beats, STS9 earn the loyalty of their devoted fans night after night, show after epic show!