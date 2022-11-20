STS9: 2013.03.22 - Georgia Theatre, Athens, GA

STS9 erupted on the Georgia Theatre for the second night of their Athens run. The band played an explosive "Scheme" to start, followed immediately by the classic "Artifact" track "Vibyl". A rowdy "Instantly" had the crowd worked into a frenzy and a beautiful version of "Circus" followed. The old favorites kept coming with "Warrior", "Arigato" and "Blu Mood", which features a masterful guitar riff nailed by Hunter Brown. To kick off the second set, the band performed a dance-inducing version of "Kabuki". Set 2 continued the trend of STS9's most recent tour theme that blend the old with the new. Established favorites "F.Word" and "One A Day" were played amidst "20-12" and "March". During Rent, David Phipps' now famous haunting synthesizer riff had Athens fans waving their arms in unison. A powerful encore started with the funky "Wika Chikana". The band closed with "Kamuy", a song featuring Zach Velmer and Jeffree Lerner dueling on drums, showcasing the heartbeat of STS9.
