STS9: 2013.08.17 - FirstMerit Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

STS9 and Umphrey’s McGee roared into the windy city of Chicago and embarked on Northerly Island to rage the FirstMerit Bank Pavillion in front of the hometown masses. While the sun was still setting behind the beautiful Chicago skyline, STS9 kicked off the night with a bang, going straight into “This, Us.” The powerful set contained the Liquid Horns supporting the band for several tracks delivering the brass tax. A beautiful mid-set “Circus” was played, and later in the set David Murphy commented on the full moon shining upon the crowd before playing a gigantic “Moon Socket.”