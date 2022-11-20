STS9: Live as Time Changes

Not Available

2006 welcomes the release of STS9's first ever concert DVD, "Live as Time Changes". Recorded over the course of the bands legendary sold out three night '05-'06 New Year's Eve run at Atlanta, GA's Tabernacle, "Live as Time Changes" for the first time captures the excitement, sights and sounds of the live STS9 experience on DVD. With both new, never released, songs and long time fan favorites, close-ups and backstage footage, "Live as Time Changes" is sure to please any music lover. This Fall Tour celebrates the release of STS9's "Live as Time Changes". Track Listing: Open E, Instantly, Moonsocket, Pianoir, Ramone & Emiglio, Aimlessly, Somesing, Warrior, Dance, Glogli, Music Us, Evasive Maneuvers, Kamuy, Baraka