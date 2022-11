Not Available

Stuartupuram Police Station is action oriented movie in which, Inspector Rana Pratap (Chiranjeevi) comes to Stuartpuram, a place well known for theives of all varieties. He starts reforming each of them, by showing them a better way to live.His real intention is to cleanup the entire town, The village of Stoovertpuram has always lived in fear of the police. The police are oppressive, and puppets of the rich, wealthy and influential.