"Stubborn As A Mule!" is an eye opening depiction of lesser known historical facts and contemporary commentary regarding the call for reparations for African-Americans. By revisiting the events that took place between General Sherman's March to the Sea, President Lincoln's assassination, the end of the Civil War, and the unraveling of the promises of Reconstruction, "Stubborn As A Mule!" sorts fact from fiction and cast the challenges and question of the current reparations debate in a new light! Dr. Cornel West leads this powerful discussion with other intellectual luminaries of renown.