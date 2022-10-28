Stubborn Boy

Not Available

The people of this remote village in the Black Forest don't talk much, but when they do, it's in the Alemannic dialect. Hanna, 21 has traveled far to work here. She shovels manure, milks cows and tries to cope with the farmer, Uwe Kiefer, 39. Rather than sell his milk, he pours it down the drain. The villagers condemn him for continuing the milk strike. Both his marriage and his finances are on the rocks. As Hanna becomes more involved in Uwe's troubles, it seems she may be his only hope. But that's not why she came here. In the neighboring town, she spies on a small family and then Uwe finds her out.