Stuck in the Dark

A predominantly auditory experience where most of the time is made of “Dark Space” and suspense. The visual and narrative structure of the film imagines a reversal and transitions of perspective between sound and image, where the natural world is “Shown” mainly through the reverberation of sounds produced in a state of suspension and surprise. An initiatory path, started through the subtraction of “Visible Frames” (primary elements), which transformed the absence of information into an opportunity for creating intimacy in a new emotional perception and creative space.