Stuck on a Sunday

Who are the Sunday Family? They appear to have discovered the secret of permanent happiness...and they live in a perpetual Sunday. But all that is set to change when an apparently harmless Beast turns up out of the blue. One by one everyone will discover that even paradise has its problems... A short teaser designed & directed by MARC CRASTE for an animated opera created by composer MARC TEITLER and writers TIMOTHY WALKER & JASON MORELL in partnership with The Royal Opera House and made with the support of the BFI.