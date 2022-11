Not Available

Super hot but spoiled rotten, we get an inside look at the salacious antics of a bunch of sizzling schoolgirls. One has the hots for her romantic French teacher, another has a strange fetish with the principal, and two others vie for the romantic attention of a sexy pro skateboarder. While they might not score high on the SATs, they all get A pluses in Sexy. Starring Riley Reid, Casey Calvert, Maddy O'Reilly and Kimber Day.