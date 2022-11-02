Not Available

"Studie II (Hallucinationer)" (Study II (Hallucinations)) (1952), comprises twelve staged scenes that were modelled after a set of drawings. Accompanied by metallic sounds, various body parts, limbs and objects form surrealistic collages against the background of a black space. Peter Weiss intended to create associative images that can not be deciphered completely. Beyond any logical interpretation, he wanted to show pure inner feelings. In a conversation with Harun Farocki from 1980, Peter Weiss admitted in retrospect that the images had very well developed a strong psychological effect. Referring to the situation of his exile, he stated that "this had to do with the traumatic as well as dreamlike experience of rupture and alienation." (UbuWeb)