2006

The hot-tempered, unruly players of this pub league soccer team are in dire straits after having lost everything -- their drive, their skills and soon, their playing field. When mysterious Walter Keegan (Brendan Gleeson - Beowulf) shows up offering to be their coach, captain Bubbles (David Wilmot - Laws of Attraction) and the rest of his loopy, obnoxious teammates are so desperate to succeed, they agree to give him the job. Drilled into the ground with a fierce discipline they have never known, the team pushes beyond their aches and pains to gain not only redemption on the field, but more importantly, their self-respect.