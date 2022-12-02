Not Available

Using real world locations in Essex, "(study for) Swedge of Heaven" explores liminal, transitional, and peripheral spaces and realms, navigated by a reanimated rave mascot and a wooden Neolithic fertility figure. Although from distant moments in history, the protagonists are both figures indicative of ritual gathering created by Essex communities. Within the work the figures hover in cultural/historical flux, a state of simultaneous belonging and alienation as they pass through and around places seemingly suspended on the edge of conventional time and space.