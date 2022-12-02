Not Available

Made in 1953, Study in Optical Rhythm is an examination of the visual functions of rhythm. His best known film, it was drawn and painted directly onto the film stock at intervals of 4, 8, 12, 16 and 24 frames to find concurrence with a predetermined musical accompaniment. The film was intended to be screened both with and without music to explore differing audiovisual relationships. Technically Study in Optical Rhythm is thus reminiscent of the animations of Norman McLaren, Len Lye and Oscar Fischinger.﻿