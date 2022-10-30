Not Available

Stunde Null

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Edgar Reitz Film (ERF)

An early work by the director of Heimat, Reitz’s Zero Hour is set as the Third Reich has just ended. Joschie, a former member of the Hitler Youth, dreams of America and hopes to follow the Americans as they leave the area to the Russians. But first he must recover a treasure that the Nazis have buried in a cemetery in a village near Leipzig. Driving to the village, where everyone is waiting for the Red Army to arrive, Joschie meets a refugee girl and tells her his secret.

Cast

Herbert Weißbach
Erich Kleiber

