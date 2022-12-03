Stunning Cunts

Not Available

STUNTING CUNTS "Go ahead and torture yourself, if that’s what you want.” Gina Kamentsky is an experimental animator who creates handmade films by drawing and painting directly onto found film footage. In addition, she collages elements from found film onto the surface. In her work, she explores relationships between surface, rhythm, gesture, and field recorded sound. Her animation work has screened at numerous festivals including Annecy, Ottawa International Animation Festival, and the Ann Arbor Film Festival. www.ginakamentsky.com