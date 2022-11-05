Not Available

Wealthy Reena falls in love with her brother's (Vijay) friend, Pune-based Bajrang Tiwari, a motorbike-stuntman, much to the chagrin of her widowed mother. When Reena adamantly insists on marrying him, her mother attempts to talk Vijay and Bajrang to stop risking their lives as her husband, as well as Bajrang's dad had lost their respective lives living dangerously. She even wants Bajrang to live with her, but he refuses. The marriage takes place, and Reena re-locates to live in the slums with her husband. Shortly thereafter she gives birth to a daughter, Guddi. Then their lives are shattered after Vijay is killed, and evidence points to Bajrang. Reena leaves him and moves in with her mother and wants Guddi to also live with her. More surprises and shocks await her when she finds that Bajrang has absconded with Guddi and she may never see her child again.