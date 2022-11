Not Available

Originally planned as a two part docudrama - "The child's story" and "The double sentence". In the years 1982-84 was three women prostitutes murdered in Stockholm. 27-year-old Catrine da Costa was the third in this row. The murders had similarities that never before was recognized. Two medical doctors identifies as murderers in the media. The two was at first convicted of murder in the district court and then acquitted by the District Court.