Style Exposed Baring It All

When his friend loses her breast to cancer at age 32, fashion photographer, David Jay deals with it the only way he knows how, by taking her picture. The implications are wider reaching than he ever imagined. Baring It All follows David Jay on an excursion from his life as fashion photographer into a world of young women scarred by breast cancer. Determined to restore their faith in life and their own beauty, Jay creates a photographic series of young survivors, aged 18 to 35. The portraits are beautiful yet challenging. The result is cathartic and empowering