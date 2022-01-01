Styx and the Contemporary Youth Orchestra - One with Everything

Not Available

On May 25, 2006, the band took the stage in Cleveland for a new venture accompanied by the 115-piece Contemporary Youth Orchestra and a 60-member chorus. With a set list that combined Styx classics, new songs, and cover versions, this was a truly unique event. In 2006, Styx upped the ante on their already-epic stage presence by joining forces with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra of Cleveland. Backed by the 115-piece symphony and a 60-member choir, the rock band played incredible renditions of their hits, including "Renegade" and "Too Much Time on My Hands."