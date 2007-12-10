Styx - Caught In The Act

2007

Multi-platinum album selling legends Styx dig deep into their rock arsenal and release on DVD for the first time their concert video Caught In The Act. Recorded during their Kilroy Was Here tour in 1983, this concert video centers around this concept album's theme of a futuristic society where rock `n' roll is banned by the masses. Remastered in 5.1 surround, experience the band's classic hits at the height of their career like Mr. Roboto and Don't Let It End, as well as their concert staples like Come Sail Away, Blue Collar Man and Too Much Time On My Hands.