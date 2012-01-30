Styx - The Grand Illusion + Pieces of Eight - Live

2012

Filmed on November 9th, 2010 at the historic Orpheum Theater in Memphis, TN, this stunning show captures Styx performing their classic multi-platinum seventies albums The Grand Illusion and Pieces Of Eight live in their entirety for the first time. These iconic albums established Styx as a globally successful rock band and defined the AOR genre for a generation of Americans. These new live performances perfectly portray the power, songwriting skill and musical virtuosity that are synonymous with Styx throughout their career and with these groundbreaking albums in particular. / Bonus Features: Putting On The Show an in-depth look at the people and equipment required to stage this epic concert. / Line-up: James J.Y. Young (vocals, guitars, keyboards); Tommy Shaw (vocals, guitars); Todd Sucherman (drums); Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards); Ricky Phillips (bass, backing vocals) & Chuck Panozzo (bass guitar).