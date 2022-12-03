Su Beng, the Revolutionist

Not Available

史明一生都在跑路。曾經投入中共地下黨組織從事抗日活動，曾經成立「武裝部隊」企圖暗殺蔣介石；曾經亡命日本，完成《台灣人四百年史》，並持續對台灣輸入「武裝革命」與「民主啟蒙」；至今97歲（2015年），一眼全盲、身形佝僂，卻依舊戰鬥力滿點，依舊傳奇不斷……。 Su Beng spent his life fighting against three regimes on four continents. Some say he is the Don Quixote of Taiwan, dreaming Su Beng has been a runner all his life. Once into the Communist Party of China underground organization engaged in anti-Japanese activities, once established the "armed forces" attempt to assassinate Chiang Kai-shek; He once went into exile in Japan, completed the 400-year History of the Taiwanese, and continued to introduce "armed revolution" and "democratic enlightenment" to Taiwan. Now 97 years old (2015), blind and bent, but still full of fighting power and legends...... .