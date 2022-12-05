Su nombre es Fujimori

Not Available

What is the name of the regime that disappears people, that closes the media, that has drug trafficking allies as its main advisers, that sterilizes women without consulting them, that kills journalists, that persecutes you with SUNAT, that denigrates you with headlines, who corrupts opposition politicians and buys them for their purposes, who fills you with scary speeches day and night, who has entered the government to steal, to loot, to burden the country by weight, to flee to Japan and to resign from there? This regime is called Fujimori. It is time to remember what that dictatorship was like, which has been washing its face for a quarter of a century. It is time to remember that Keiko Fujimori was not outside the dictatorship but participated in it. He fed on her. Because Keiko Fujimori is the most ambitious and wicked version of her father. We have to ask ourselves if we will be up to the task so that we are not the sad and submissive version of Peru in the early nineties.