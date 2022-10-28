Su.. Su... Sudhi Vathmeekam is a 2015 Malayalam comedy-drama film directed, co-written and co-produced by Ranjith Sankar. The film stars Jayasurya in a lead role, who also co-produced the film under Dreams N Beyond. Vinod Illampally does the cinematography and Bijibal scores the music. The screenplay was written by Ranjith Sankar with Abhayakumar. The central character is inspired from a real-life person named Sudheendran.
|Jayasurya
|Sudheendran / Sudhi
|Sshivada Nair
|Kalyani, a speech therapist
|Swathy Narayanan
|Sheela
|Mukesh
|himself
|Aju Varghese
|Greygon
|Sunil Sukhada
|Holistic Doctor
