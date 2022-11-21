Sub Rosa by Jason England

Not Available

One of the last true remaining secrets in magic. A move, a technique, a tool that has been closely guarded for over a century. Mentioned in print only a handful of times throughout history. This is the first time that the complete workings have been made available to the magic community. Flawlessly control a single card - or group of cards - in a shuffled deck. The spectator can take the deck and examine it to their heart’s content. They can even shuffle the deck themselves as many times as they desire. You have FULL and TOTAL control at all times. The basic concept behind Sub Rosa can be learned in a matter of minutes and can be put into use in a matter of hours — even by a total beginner. Complete mastery of the techniques and concepts will take longer of course, but you’re in control of the difficulty at all times. Once you’re familiar with the concept, you’ll be armed with the tools necessary to perform this with ease.